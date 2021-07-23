Startup Apna to enable 20 lakh job-interviews in Chennai by December 2021

Apna.com, professional networking and jobs platform, has expanded its footprint in Chennai, to enable +20 lakh job interviews in the city by December 2021.

The platform will simplify the hiring process and enables recruiters to hire candidates within 48 hours, without any charges, according to a press statement. The platform will bring in language localisation flavour in Konjam English.

Nirmit Parikh, CEO and Founder, apna, said, “With apna’s launch in Chennai, we aim for companies to hire talented candidates by embracing technology that fast tracks hiring for the rising workforce.”