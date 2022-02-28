SpiceJet to operate special flight to Budapest to evacuate stranded Indians

SpiceJet has announced it will operate a special evacuation flight to Budapest, Hungary to bring home Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

The airline will use its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for this special flight. The aircraft will fly to Budapest from Delhi and the return fight will operate via Kutaisi, Georgia.

Flight schedule | SpiceJet

SpiceJet is planning to operate more evacuation flights and is in discussion with concerned authorities.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:32 PM IST