Business

Updated on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

SpiceJet to operate special flight to Budapest to evacuate stranded Indians

FPJ Web Desk
SpiceJet will be deploying its Boeing 737 aircraft to bring home stranded Indians | Image by Amit Talwar from Pixabay

SpiceJet has announced it will operate a special evacuation flight to Budapest, Hungary to bring home Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

The airline will use its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for this special flight. The aircraft will fly to Budapest from Delhi and the return fight will operate via Kutaisi, Georgia.

Flight schedule

Flight schedule | SpiceJet

SpiceJet is planning to operate more evacuation flights and is in discussion with concerned authorities.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
