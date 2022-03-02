SpiceJet to operate four more special flights to Slovakia and Romania

SpiceJet will operate special evacuation flights from Kosice in Slovakia on March 3 and March 4 and from Bucharest in Romania on March 4, and March 6 to bring home Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

The airline will use its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for these special flights. SpiceJet will operate ferry flights to Kosice on March 2 and 3, from Delhi and to Bucharest from Delhi and Amritsar on March 4 and 5.

The airline has already operated two evacuation flights under ‘Operation Ganga’. SpiceJet’s evacuation flight from Budapest with Indian students will be arriving at the IGI airport in Delhi at 6.30 pm today.

