 US Fed Rate Decision, WPI Inflation Data To Guide Stock Markets This Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS Fed Rate Decision, WPI Inflation Data To Guide Stock Markets This Week

US Fed Rate Decision, WPI Inflation Data To Guide Stock Markets This Week

Indian stock markets will focus on the US Fed policy decision and WPI inflation this week, with global sentiment, FII flows, rupee and crude oil trends guiding direction.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Analysts say global cues, trade talks and FII flows will be key. |

New Delhi: Indian stock markets will take direction this week from two big triggers — the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data, analysts said. Investors also expect updates on the US-India trade front, along with the movement of foreign fund inflows, rupee and crude oil prices, to influence trends.

US Fed decision in focus

The biggest global event this week is the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on September 17. Markets widely expect at least a 25 basis points rate cut, amid signs of weakness in the US job market. Such a move could boost global investor confidence and drive flows into emerging markets, including India

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Inch Up Buoyed By Strong Global Cues, Investors Wait With Bated Breath For US Federal...
article-image

Domestic cues also matter

FPJ Shorts
PM Kisan Nidhi 21st Installment: Farmers Waiting For Payment, Will It Be Released Before Diwali?
PM Kisan Nidhi 21st Installment: Farmers Waiting For Payment, Will It Be Released Before Diwali?
'Even Our Tears Haven't Dried': Pahalgam Victims' Families Question India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - Video
'Even Our Tears Haven't Dried': Pahalgam Victims' Families Question India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - Video
Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note For Vicky Jain After He Suffers 45 Stitches In Accident: 'We'll Walk Through Every Battle Together...'
Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note For Vicky Jain After He Suffers 45 Stitches In Accident: 'We'll Walk Through Every Battle Together...'
West Bengal Education Minister Indirectly Blames Governor CV Ananda Bose For Jadavpur University Student's Death On September 11
West Bengal Education Minister Indirectly Blames Governor CV Ananda Bose For Jadavpur University Student's Death On September 11

On the home front, analysts say WPI inflation data and any progress in US-India trade talks will impact sentiment. "FII flows will continue to play a pivotal role in sustaining market momentum," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

Market performance last week

The upbeat sentiment was visible last week, when the BSE Sensex gained 1,193.94 points or 1.47 per cent, while the NSE Nifty advanced 373 points or 1.50 per cent. The Nifty closed higher for eight sessions in a row, and the Sensex marked a five-day winning streak.

Read Also
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 29th Aug 2025
article-image

Global optimism lifts mood

"Global sentiment remains the key driver, with optimism across US and Asian markets supported by rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, fuelling risk appetite," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Broader outlook positive

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, added that Indian equities are likely to extend their gradual gains this week. Optimism around GST-led consumption growth, hopes of a Fed rate cut, and better mood around US-India trade discussions are expected to support the market.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Kisan Nidhi 21st Installment: Farmers Waiting For Payment, Will It Be Released Before Diwali?

PM Kisan Nidhi 21st Installment: Farmers Waiting For Payment, Will It Be Released Before Diwali?

IPO Rush Ahead: Companies Line Up Over A Dozen Public Offers To Raise Nearly ₹10,000 Crore This...

IPO Rush Ahead: Companies Line Up Over A Dozen Public Offers To Raise Nearly ₹10,000 Crore This...

Hyundai Motor India Eyes ‘Double Engine’ Growth With GST Boost Driving Sales And Exports Rising

Hyundai Motor India Eyes ‘Double Engine’ Growth With GST Boost Driving Sales And Exports Rising

US Fed Rate Decision, WPI Inflation Data To Guide Stock Markets This Week

US Fed Rate Decision, WPI Inflation Data To Guide Stock Markets This Week

Walmart-Owned Flipkart Posts ₹5,189 Crore Loss In FY25 Even As Revenues Rise 17.3 Per Cent

Walmart-Owned Flipkart Posts ₹5,189 Crore Loss In FY25 Even As Revenues Rise 17.3 Per Cent