SpiceJet strengthens its international, domestic network with new flights

SpiceJet announced the launch of new and additional non-stop flights on its domestic and international network.

The airline has added new flights to its schedule including two industry-first flights, new domestic and international flights and additional frequencies. These non-stop flights will be starting from 26th April, 2022 in a phased manner.

With the new and additional flights, SpiceJet is strengthening its domestic and international network to meet current and emerging demands.

The airline will be launching new non-stop international flights connecting Ahmedabad with Muscat in Oman, Mumbai with Dhaka in Bangladesh, Kozhikode with Jeddah & Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Mumbai with Riyadh & Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Apart from this, the airline will also be launching new domestic flights on the routes between Ahmedabad-Goa, Ahmedabad-Bagdogra, Ahmedabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Tirupati and Mumbai-Guwahati.

SpiceJet is also enhancing frequencies on Delhi-Jabalpur, Delhi-Leh, Ahmedabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Srinagar routes.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, “With the economy reviving from the pandemic slump, this will help us to enhance our presence in the aviation industry domestically as well as globally. The flights announced today includes a mix of industry first, new routes and enhanced frequencies covering both domestic and international destinations. Along with enhancing convenience for general travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get much needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations.”

The airline’s Boeing 737 and Q400aircraft will be deployed on these routes. Bookings are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet's mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents, it said in a statement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:42 AM IST