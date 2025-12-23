Lloyds Enterprises Announces Major Restructuring, Plans Separate Listing For Real Estate Business

Big Move to Unlock Shareholder Value. |

Mumbai: Lloyds Enterprises Limited (LEL) has announced a strategic restructuring plan aimed at unlocking value for its shareholders. The decision was approved by the Board of Directors on December 22, 2025. Through this move, the company wants to give investors a clear and focused opportunity to benefit from its rapidly growing real estate business.

Creation of a New Real Estate Company

As part of the plan, all real estate activities of the group will be consolidated and then demerged into a newly formed company called Lloyds Realty Limited (LRL). This new company will be independently listed on the stock exchanges. After the restructuring, Lloyds Enterprises will continue its core steel trading business, while Lloyds Realty will focus only on property development.

Strong Project Pipeline in Mumbai Region

Lloyds Realty will start its journey with a strong land bank and several major projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. These projects together have a revenue potential of over Rs 7,000 crore in the coming years. Key developments include a large residential redevelopment project in Goregaon West, a premium commercial project in Bandra, mixed-use development in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road area, an industrial and data centre park in Taloja, and a large residential township project in Khopoli.

Merging Existing Property Arms

Before the demerger, Lloyds Enterprises will merge its existing real estate companies-Lloyds Realty Developers Limited (LRDL) and Indrajit Properties Private Limited (IPPL). LRDL brings an active development pipeline, while IPPL adds strong financial strength with reserves of more than Rs 300 crore. This will help build a stronger balance sheet for the new real estate company.

Shareholding and Benefits to Investors

After the restructuring becomes effective from April 1, 2026, shareholders of Lloyds Enterprises will receive one share of Lloyds Realty Limited for every two shares held in LEL. This mirror-shareholding structure ensures that all shareholders get equal value and direct participation in the real estate business.

Clear Focus and Future Growth

With this restructuring, Lloyds Enterprises aims to provide better clarity, focused growth, and long-term value creation. Investors will benefit from a pure-play real estate company with strong assets and visible growth potential.