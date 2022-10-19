SpiceJet pilots get 55% salary hike, will make Rs 7 lakh a month from festive season

SpiceJet had also been restricted from operating at full capacity. | File

After protesting salary cuts during the pandemic, SpiceJet pilots were once again hit by turbulence earlier this year when it sent 80 of them on leave without pay. But shortly after the decision, the remaining pilots were offered a 20 per cent hike on salaries, as SpiceJet tried to shore up its operations. The carrier had been allowed to operate only 50 per cent of its flights till October, due to restrictions placed by India’s aviation regulator DGCA.



Big festive bonus to amp up operations



Now that it prepares to get operations back on track, SpiceJet has hiked salaries for pilots by 55 per cent to Rs 7 lakh a month, from previous pay which was less than Rs 5 lakh. The increase in salaries comes in time for Diwali, and will be provided to pilots who fly for a total of 80 hours every month. While pilots will get the upgraded salaries higher than pre-covid packages, trainers and first officers are also getting pay hikes.



Staff has faced turbulence recently



At the same time, other employees including its flight crew had faced a delay in disbursement of salaries in July as well as the issuance of Form 16. But the airline says that it has raised pay regularly since August, after which it introduced a 10 per cent hike in September, and a 20 per cent hike for October. As for the 80 pilots sent on leave without any payment, SpiceJet calls it a temporary move to control costs.



Hope after recurring turbulence



Ever since SpiceJet launched its ascent towards a post-pandemic recovery, it has faced snags including turbulence that caused injuries to passengers in May this year. Two aircraft of the airline almost collided in mid-air, in one of several such incidents this year. The DGCA had also de-registered two of SpiceJet’s aircraft over non-payment of dues in August this year.