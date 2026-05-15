Solar Industries Profit Rises 12% To ₹388 Crore In Q4, Revenue Climbs 39%

Solar Industries India posted a 12 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 387.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Solar Industries India Ltd reported an 11.6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 387.9 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations surged 38.5 percent to Rs 2,756.5 crore.

Sequentially, profit declined from Rs 446.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26, although revenue improved from Rs 2,596.5 crore.

The company’s quarterly progression through FY26 reflected sustained demand momentum across explosives and defence-related businesses, helping the company close the fiscal with record annual revenue and profit figures.

The company posted total income of Rs 2,811.7 crore during the March quarter compared with Rs 2,017.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA stood at Rs 556.4 crore against Rs 474.7 crore a year ago, while EBITDA margin moderated sequentially amid higher operating costs.

Total expenses during Q4 rose to Rs 2,287.9 crore from Rs 1,627.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue growth was supported by stronger execution across industrial explosives, defence products and overseas operations.

Sequentially, Solar Industries registered a 6.2 percent increase in revenue over Q3 FY26, though profitability moderated due to higher raw material consumption and employee expenses.

PAT declined 13.1 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 446.5 crore, while earnings per share fell to Rs 42.80 from Rs 49.31 in the preceding quarter.

The company also reported finance costs of Rs 17.46 crore during Q4 compared with Rs 13.46 crore in Q3 FY26.

For the full FY26 period, consolidated revenue from operations rose 30.5 percent to Rs 9,837.7 crore from Rs 7,540.2 crore in FY25. Annual net profit attributable to shareholders increased to Rs 1,577.9 crore against Rs 1,209.5 crore in the previous fiscal.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

Solar Industries also completed the acquisition of 100 percent equity stake in Amaras Chemical Pvt Ltd during the year and continued expanding its defence manufacturing footprint.

The company’s balance sheet remained strong with total equity attributable to shareholders rising to Rs 6,217.7 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.