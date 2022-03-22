Social networking app O’hi secures Rs 3 cr Seed funding; plans to extends services

O’hi, social networking app, has raised Rs 3 crore in Seed funding from marquee investors such as Rahul Mehta (Managing partner-DST), Angellist US among others. O'Hi aims to solve problems in real life instantly while anyone is at a café or a lounge, it said.

Founded in 2021, the brand is the brainchild of Rupal Sharma and Adeeti Singh. In six months of running beta, O’hi said it has seen over 56K user's behavior. It plans to soon move out of Beta, accelerate growth and double down on growth hacks, it said in a press statement.

Commenting on the fund infusion, Sharma and Sing, Founders, O’hi , said “We are entering a very exciting, high acceleration phase in our journey and I am confident that this partnership will grow many fold in the coming months. We have immense on-ground knowledge and learning of human behavior at different types of cafes, at different hours of the day as we have been working, studying the same for over four years now."

The brand will leverage the capital infusion to invest in technology, products, and pilots to bolster its app, strengthen its team, and build the brand. They are looking at increasing their services. The platform started with Goa, Jaipur and currently is working in Pune, Gurugram and Bangalore. It said it intends to expand to new cities.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 01:19 PM IST