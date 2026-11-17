Ashish Kundra |

Mumbai: SML Mahindra has reportedly appointed Ashish Kundra as Head of Marketing for its Trucks and Buses business, marking a leadership transition for the commercial vehicle manufacturer.

According to a report, Kundra moves into the position after serving as Head of Farm Machinery at Mahindra & Mahindra for nearly four years.

New Marketing Leadership

In his new role, Kundra will head marketing for SML Mahindra's trucks and buses portfolio. The appointment brings an experienced Mahindra executive into the company's commercial vehicle business, where marketing strategies play an important role in customer engagement and brand positioning. Specific responsibilities, business targets and the effective date of his appointment have not been disclosed in the report.

Nearly Two Decades With Mahindra

Kundra has been associated with Mahindra & Mahindra since August 2007, building extensive experience across the company's agricultural equipment operations. Before his latest appointment, he headed the Farm Machinery business for close to four years.

His previous responsibilities also included serving as Zonal Head in Mahindra & Mahindra's Tractor Division. These assignments provided him with experience across different aspects of the company's farm equipment business.

Experience Across Business Segments

Kundra's professional background includes leadership responsibilities in farm machinery and tractor operations. His move to SML Mahindra represents a shift from agricultural equipment to the commercial vehicle segment. The appointment also highlights the movement of experienced executives across businesses associated with the Mahindra Group.

Focus On Commercial Vehicles

SML Mahindra operates in the commercial vehicle industry, with products catering to transportation requirements across trucks and buses. Kundra's appointment adds experienced marketing leadership to this business.

His familiarity with Mahindra's operations and customer-facing businesses could prove valuable as he takes on the new assignment. Further details regarding the company's marketing priorities under Kundra's leadership are awaited.

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