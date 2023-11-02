Skipper Secures New Order Worth ₹924 Cr | Image: Skipper Limited (Representative)

Skipper Limited, is one of the world's leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of Telecom structure’s and Polymer Pipes products. The company on Thursday announced it has secured new order wins /notification of awards (NOA) of Rs. 924 crores, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The new order were secured as:

1) Orders in the Domestic T&D business of Rs. 788 crores from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL)

2) Orders worth of Rs. 136 crores for several other Domestic T&D projects including Telecom.

Sharan Bansal, Director Skipper Limited said “We are pleased with the new order inflows of Rs. 924 crores from PGCIL and other customers, the consistent order inflows in the T&D business have led to a total order in-flow YTD of Rs. 2,727 crores, registering an impressive ~220% growth over last year till date”.

Skipper Limited shares

The shares of Skipper Limited on Thursday at 11:24 am IST were at Rs 241.50, up by 2.70 percent.

