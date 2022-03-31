Skill-Lync onboards 50 corporate partners

Skill-Lync, engineering edtech startup, has announced that it partnered with 50 corporates and provided job offers to more than 1000 Indian engineering students in FY 2021-22.

Some of the key partnerships that Skill-Lync had last year include leading organizations such as Cyient, Renault-Nissan Technology Business Center India (RNTBCI), TATA Elxsi, Expleo, Verolt, Segula Technologies, it said in a statement.

Through these partnerships, Skill-Lync offered job opportunities to young students as well as advanced professionals across various engineering domains such as mechanical, electrical, civil, computer science and electronics. Partners like Cyient & RNTBCI have also taken up upskilling programs for their employees in the domains of Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and Embedded Systemsl the statement added.

In Q4, FY'22, Skill-Lync has enrolled students from more than 38 countries for its programs, including geographies such as US, UK, UAE, Germany, Australia, Canada among others.

Speaking about the developments, SuryaNarayanan PaneerSelvam, Co-founder of Skill-Lync said, “In line with Government of India’s call to build a skilled economy, Skill-Lync continues to bridge the gap between industry demands and the current workforce.”

Speaking about their association with Skill-Lync, Rajendra Kumar Patro, SVP & Head – Global Delivery Operations at Cyient said, "We have partnered with Skill-Lync to ensure that we hire qualified professionals for Embedded software and to upskill Cyient's new hires. Bridging the skill gap in Embedded software at scale is critical across industry sectors at Cyient. We hope this partnership will ensure that we have the required expertise in Eebedded to deliver innovative solutions to our global customers."

Speaking about their association with Skill-Lync, Debashis Neogi, Managing Director at Renault-Nissan Technology Business Centre India, said, “We are glad to partner with Skill-Lync for upskilling technical knowledge of our employees in key areas like Vehicle development including electrification and Software, which will help us to deliver products and services to our global and local customers. We will also give a chance to the trained persons of Skill-Lync to be part of our organization to develop their careers.”

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:00 AM IST