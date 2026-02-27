 SJVN Limited Announces Retirement Of Two Senior Executives Effective February 27, 2026
SJVN Limited Announces Retirement Of Two Senior Executives Effective February 27, 2026

SJVN Limited Announces Retirement Of Two Senior Executives Effective February 27, 2026

SJVN Limited has announced the superannuation of two senior management officials, Shri Rajeev Kumar and Shri Chandra Shekhar Yadav, with effect from the close of business hours on February 27, 2026. The disclosure was made in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges on the same day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
SJVN Limited has announced the superannuation of two senior management officials, Shri Rajeev Kumar and Shri Chandra Shekhar Yadav

Shimla: India’s hydro power major SJVN Limited is set to see a change in its senior leadership as two top executives retire simultaneously at the end of the month.

Executives Step Down

SJVN confirmed that Shri Rajeev Kumar and Shri Chandra Shekhar Yadav will cease to be part of the company’s senior management following their superannuation on February 27, 2026. The retirement takes effect from the close of business hours, marking the end of their respective tenures with the Navratna CPSE.

The company disclosed the development under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

Regulatory Filing Made

The announcement was formally submitted to both the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited on February 27, 2026. SJVN stated that the disclosure aligns with the applicable SEBI regulations and the Master Circular dated November 11, 2024.

Such filings are mandatory for listed entities when there are changes in senior management, ensuring transparency for shareholders and market participants.

Routine Superannuation Move

The reason cited for both departures is superannuation, indicating the retirements are part of the natural completion of service tenure rather than a strategic or operational shift. The simultaneous exits suggest a scheduled transition within the company’s leadership structure.

No immediate successor announcements were mentioned in the filing.

Leadership Transition Phase

As a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, SJVN operates in a regulated environment where governance disclosures carry weight. The leadership change comes without any accompanying operational update, signaling business continuity during the transition.

The company secretary, Soumendra Das, signed off on the exchange communication.

With the regulatory formalities completed, the focus now shifts to how SJVN manages the transition and maintains stability in its senior leadership ranks.

