Silver Pearl Hospitality and Luxury Spaces Ltd's BSE SME IPO opens on June 6

Silver Pearl Hospitality and Luxury Spaces Ltd, a hospitality company operating in the niche market of the Boutique hotel segment, is coming out with a maiden IPO of 50,00 000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a fixed price of Rs 18 per share to mobilize Rs 9 cr.

The issue opens for subscription on June 6, 2022, and will close on June 9, 2022.

Minimum application is to be made for 8000 shares and multiples thereon, thereafter. Post-allotment, shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The issue is solely lead managed by Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt Ltd, and Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the issue. SVCM Securities Pvt Ltd is the market maker for the company.

Its current properties are located in Rakchham, Kinnaur, and Himachal Pradesh. Rakchham village is located in the Touristic Sangla Tehsil of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh, India. It is around 10 km from Chitkul, which is the last village of India near the China Border and around 12 km from Sangla and is located between the two.

Rakchham is often known as mini Switzerland and has been the site for many commercial shoots. It is nestled between the majestic snowcapped Kinner Kailash mountain range and lush green meadows with the Baspa River.

The first hotel property started operations in FY 19-20. All its hotels, cafes and restaurants are operated under "Osiya".

As on date, the company's portfolio consists of the following properties Osiya Shambhu Lodge, Osiya Shoshla Cafe, Osiya Rangnoo Rakchham Retreat, Osiya Tashi Dolma Home, and Osiya Baba Inn Guest Home.

