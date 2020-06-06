Silver Lake raises stake in Jio Platforms to 2.08% for additional Rs 4,546.80 cr

New Delhi: Private equity firm Silver Lake has invested an additional Rs 4,546.80 crore in Reliance Industries' digital arm Jio Platforms to raise its stake in the firm to 2.08 per cent.

Reliance Industries in a statement said with this, aggregrate investment by Silver Lake in Jio Platforms will be Rs 10,202.55 crore. Silver Lake on May 4 had invested Rs 5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms for a 1.15 per cent stake. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 92,202.15 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks.