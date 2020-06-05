Facebook to Mubadala: Who picked up, how much stake in Reliance Jio

In less than two months, Reliance’s Jio Platforms has raised Rs 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors. While Facebook picked up a majority stake at 9.99 per cent, the recent investor, Abu Dhabi-based sovereign fund, Mubadala Investment picked up 1.85 per cent.

While the majority of the stakes continue to be with Reliance Industries, the total shares sold to the six investors account to around 18.97 per cent stake.

How are the six investors who invested in Jio platforms:

Facebook: It all started on May 22 when Jio announced that Facebook is acquiring 9.99 per cent stake in the company. The transaction is valued at Rs 43,573.62 crore. This deal will be completed through a new entity Jaadhu Holdings, according to regulatory documents.

Silver Lake Partners: Technology investing firm, Silver Lake, has over USD 43 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital. It decided to buy 1.15 per cent stake for Rs 5,655.75 crore. This announcement of this deal was made on May 3.

Vista Equity Partners: On May 8, the US-based private equity firm announced that it will pick up 2.32 per cent stake for Rs 11,367 crore. This 2000-founded company focuses on financing and forwarding software and technology-enabled startup businesses, as well as passive equity investment.

General Atlantic: It is a 40-year company, headquartered in New York. On May 17, the private equity firm announced investment of Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio by picking up 1.34 per cent stake in the platform.

KKR: American global investment firm, KKR & Co, has bought 2.32 per cent stake for Rs 11,367 crore. This firm announced the investment in the digital arm of Reliance on 22 May.

Mubadala: The sixth and the latest investor in the Jio platform is Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company. It is reported that two other Middle-East funds that are Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Saudi Arabia’s The Public Investment Fund are in discussion with Jio. So, Mubadala will not be the last investor for this month. Mubadala has invested Rs 9,093.60 crore to acquire 1.85 per cent stake.