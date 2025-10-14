 Silver Hits Record High Above $52.50 As Safe-Haven Demand Fuels Rally
Silver soared above $52.50 an ounce, breaking a 1980 record, driven by a historic short squeeze in London and strong safe-haven demand amid global economic uncertainty. Gold also hit record highs. Tight supply, high lease rates, and robust demand from India fueled the rally, reflecting heightened market volatility and investor caution.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Silver Hits Record High Above $52.50 As Safe-Haven Demand Fuels Rally | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Silver prices soared to an all-time high above $52.50 an ounce on Tuesday, boosted by a historic short squeeze in London and strong demand for safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty.

Spot silver rose as much as 0.4 per cent to $52.58 an ounce in London, breaking the previous record set in January 1980 when the billionaire Hunt brothers tried to corner the market.

Gold prices also climbed to a new record, marking eight consecutive weeks of gains, supported by rising geopolitical tensions and expectations of US interest rate cuts.

The rally in silver comes amid concerns over liquidity in the London market, which has triggered a worldwide rush to secure the metal.

Prices in London are trading at a rare premium compared to New York, prompting traders to fly silver bars across the Atlantic -- a costly move usually reserved for gold -- to benefit from higher prices.

The premium stood at around $1.55 an ounce on Tuesday, down from $3 last week.

Adding to the squeeze, silver lease rates in London -- the cost of borrowing the metal -- surged above 30 per cent for one-month contracts last Friday, making it expensive for traders to maintain short positions.

The situation worsened as strong demand from India in recent weeks further reduced available supply, following earlier shipments to New York amid fears of US tariffs.

Experts said the latest surge in both gold and silver reflects heightened market uncertainty.

Gold prices have jumped nearly 60 per cent this year, crossing the $4,100 mark for the first time, supported by geopolitical tensions, rate-cut expectations, and strong buying by central banks and investors.

Key US economic data such as inflation and retail sales are due later this week, but analysts warn that if the government shutdown continues, the release of these reports -- including jobs data -- could be delayed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

