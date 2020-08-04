SIES-FPJ webinar: How vegetables and fruits can help achieve India’s nutrition-security goals

According to APEDA, India ranks second in fruits and vegetables production in the world, after China. During 2018-19, India exported fruits and vegetables worth Rs 10,236.93 crore which comprised fruits worth Rs 4,817.35 crore and vegetables worth Rs 5,419.48 crore. India is the largest producer of ginger and okra amongst vegetables. It ranks second in production of potatoes, onions, cauliflowers, brinjal, cabbages, among others. In the case of fruits, India ranks first in production of bananas (25.7 per cent), papayas (43.6 per cent) and mangoes (including mangosteens and guavas) (40.4 per cent).

While India does export to the world thanks to its state-of-the-art cold chain infrastructure and quality assurance measures, it lags woefully in respect of its domestic infrastructure for its local supply chains. Cold chain will be critical to strengthen horticulture in India. It is estimated that India’s cold storage capacity is somewhere 37 and 39 million MT. In addition, there are about 70,000 plus packhouses, around 61,000 reefer vehicles, and 9,100 ripening chambers. Meanwhile, about 298 cold chain infrastructure has been approved and 192 cold chain infrastructure will be operational by early 2020. This will also be an opportunity for entrepreneurs as India needs more efficient technologies for cold chain systems, modern pack houses, ripening chambers, bulk coolers, cold distribution hubs among other infrastructure.

According to ICRIER, other hurdles for horticulture are inter-state barriers in the movement of fruits and vegetables—waiting at check-posts leads to delay, further adding to wastage is the fragmentation of supply chain. In terms of consumption barriers, high prices and seasonality of production are hurting consumers.

During the lockdown period, the WPI vegetable inflation dropped due to a sharp correction from unusually high onion prices last fiscal. “Tomato prices too plunged through this April and May. The duo represent roughly one-quarter of the vegetable group. That said, many other vegetables too saw prices fall during the lockdown,” stated Crisil report. Meanwhile, retail vegetable inflation, after initially rising in April, has since softened as supply chains have improved.