Siemens secures order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

According to an exchange filing, Siemens Limited, as part of a consortium along with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, has received two separate orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL).

Siemens Limited’s share as part of the consortium is Rs. 678 crore. The orders are for Surat Metro Phase 1 (over 40 kilometers covering 38 stations and 2 depots) and Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2 (over 28 kilometers covering 23 stations and 1 depot).

Siemens Limited will provide project management, rail electrification technologies, including advanced power supply and distribution systems. In addition, Siemens Limited will also be providing advanced digital solutions such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) solution for both metros.

Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited, said, “Siemens takes great pride in being an integral part of the development of Gujarat’s public transportation system through these landmark metro projects. They will play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life and the all-round growth of the cities and region. We would like to thank GMRCL for trusting Siemens in their journey of creating a safer, greener and smarter transport solution for sustainable cities.”