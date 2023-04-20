 Siemens secures order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSiemens secures order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Siemens secures order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Siemens Limited will provide project management, rail electrification technologies, including advanced power supply and distribution systems.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image

According to an exchange filing, Siemens Limited, as part of a consortium along with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, has received two separate orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL).

Siemens Limited’s share as part of the consortium is Rs. 678 crore. The orders are for Surat Metro Phase 1 (over 40 kilometers covering 38 stations and 2 depots) and Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2 (over 28 kilometers covering 23 stations and 1 depot).

Read Also
Siemens bags Rs. 26,000 crore locomotive project in India
article-image

Siemens Limited will provide project management, rail electrification technologies, including advanced power supply and distribution systems. In addition, Siemens Limited will also be providing advanced digital solutions such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) solution for both metros.

Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited, said, “Siemens takes great pride in being an integral part of the development of Gujarat’s public transportation system through these landmark metro projects. They will play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life and the all-round growth of the cities and region. We would like to thank GMRCL for trusting Siemens in their journey of creating a safer, greener and smarter transport solution for sustainable cities.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HCL profit drops to Rs 3,981 crore, Cyient Net Profit at Rs 163.2 crore

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HCL profit drops to Rs 3,981 crore, Cyient Net Profit at Rs 163.2 crore

Detection of GST evasion doubled in FY23

Detection of GST evasion doubled in FY23

Natco Pharma acquires 3,60,000 of its shares via buyback

Natco Pharma acquires 3,60,000 of its shares via buyback

Kumar Mangalam Birla resigns from Aditya Birla Sun Life's board

Kumar Mangalam Birla resigns from Aditya Birla Sun Life's board

TCS named leading capital markets operations service provider

TCS named leading capital markets operations service provider