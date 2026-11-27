Star Housing Finance independent director Shweta Mehta resigned effective 27 November 2026. |

Mumbai: Star Housing Finance Limited said Shweta Mehta resigned as a non-executive independent director with effect from 27 November 2026. The housing finance company informed BSE of the board change on the same day and enclosed a copy of her resignation letter.

Mehta cited personal and professional reasons for stepping down. The company said in an annexure to the filing that she had confirmed there were no other material reasons for her departure beyond those stated in the letter.

Resignation Takes Immediate Effect

In her letter to the board, Mehta specified 27 November as her last day in the role. She asked the directors to take note of her resignation and complete the formalities required under applicable laws and regulations.

Those formalities include submitting the requisite electronic forms and disclosures to the Registrar of Companies, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, stock exchanges and any other relevant authorities. Mehta also thanked the board for the opportunity to serve.

Other Listed Company Role

Star Housing Finance disclosed that Mehta also serves as an additional director in an independent capacity at Lords Mark Industries Limited. She is a member of that company’s audit committee, according to the annexure accompanying the exchange filing.

The disclosure covers Mehta’s departure from the Star Housing Finance board and identifies her other listed company directorship as part of the information required when an independent director resigns.

Exchange Disclosure

Star Housing Finance submitted the intimation under Regulations 30 and 51 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015. Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Nachiketa Purohit signed the filing.

The company separately furnished the additional particulars required under Regulation 30, including the effective date and Mehta’s confirmation regarding the reasons for her resignation. The filing did not name a successor.

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