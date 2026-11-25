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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at six premises of the directors of a firm named M/s Star Housing Finance Ltd. and others in Udaipur and Mumbai.

The searches were carried out in connection with a bank fraud case involving an alleged loss of Rs. 80.15 crore to National Housing Bank (NHB).

The Central Bureau of Investigation @CBIHeadquartersconducted searches at 6 premises of the directors of M/s Star Housing Finance Ltd. and others in Udaipur and Mumbai in connection with a bank fraud case involving an alleged loss of Rs. 80.15 crore to National Housing Bank — Somen Sharma (@s_somen) November 25, 2026

The CBI had filed a case based on a complaint by the National Housing Bank against Star Housing Finance, its directors and unknown public servants. The agency has alleged offences pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts and criminal misconduct.

The bank alleged that the firm siphoned off funds by disbursing fictitious loans, thus causing a wrongful loss of Rs 80.15 crore to the National Housing Bank.

Further details about the searches are not known as yet.

CBI Conducts Searches in Rs. 80.15 Crore Bank Fraud Case against M/s Star Housing Finance Ltd. https://t.co/QqIofVEqi1 — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) November 25, 2026

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