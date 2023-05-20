Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta becomes first Indian entrepreneur at Cannes

When young Indians look at Byju Raveendran turn his coaching class into India's top edtech firm or school dropout Nikhil Kamath become India's youngest billionaire, they are inpired to dream big. Similarly, startup founders of today grew up watching celebs such as Aishwarya Rai walk the red carpet at Cannes, and aspired to join them someday.

That dream just came true for boAt founder Aman Gupta, who has become India's first entrepreneur to make an appearance at the film festival in France.

Living the dream

The Shark Tank India judge was accompanied by his wife Priya Dagar and wrote in an Instagram post describing his experience as surreal.

Gupta also added that he had never imagined himself walking the coveted red carpet, as he displayed a smart watch from his own brand boAt.

His wife also shared an Instagram post from the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, where the couple met Hollywood superstar Michael Douglas.

First from his fraternity

Although celebrities, influencers and even ministers from India have made it to Cannes, this is the first time an entrepreneur has stepped on the red carpet.

Before Gupta, even bigwigs from India's corporate houses haven't made an appearance at the film festival.