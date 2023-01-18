Shark Tank India Season 2 Episode 12: Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta gets into a heated argument over a pitch

Shark Tank India Season 2 Episode 12: Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta get into a heated argument over a pitch | Image credit: SonyLiv

In the most recent episode Shark Tank India 2, Sayyam Jain and Sunny Jain, two stepbrothers who founded a soap company in Pune. They introduce their line of Ayurvedic and scientifically formulated skin, body, and hair care products. They were asking for 2% equity and Rs. 60 lakhs.

When Aman inquires about their relationship, they confess that they are stepbrothers who first met at a wedding in Pune ten to twelve years ago. Early mother death caused Sunny's father to marry Sayyam's mother, but later on, their father too passed.

Later, Sayyam's mother wed another person. Sunny was reared by his uncle and aunt, whereas Sayyam was brought up by his present stepfather. Sayyam also says that he dropped out of education in the eleventh grade despite having a 98 percent average.

Aman Gupta laments his choice and finds it odd that he didn't finish his elementary education. Sayyam then says that he has been operating a business since he was in class 11. He also described how he was defrauded because he was a minor without a bank account and kept all of his money in his US partner's account. He told him twice that this had occurred.



Sayyam and Sunny introduces their company



Sayyam and Sunny describe their company and earnings. Since Namita Thapar is the sole investor in a skincare line that debuted last year, she withdraws due to a conflict of interest.

Shark Amit Jain withdraws as well since he is unclear about the goods. For 10% equity, Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal offer Rs 60 lakh. Aman makes a personal offer and quotes the same amount of Rs. 60 lakh for 10% equity.

Anupam takes offence to Aman's claim that he is "Flipkart, Amazon ka raja," and the two engage in a verbal spat.



Anupam says, "Ye Amazon ka raja waja chodo this is like boasting about yourself." He tries to make the founders understand and says, "If you want a technology like Cureskin, I can help you because I've understood it very well and our business is related to technology."



Aman interrupts and says, "Many of the businesses must have shut down which they are working on."



Anupam retorts, "He doesn't know what he is talking about, you can think about the offer and come back, he is just replying as he wants to counter."



Aman adds, "Haan bhai sahab ko hee sab pata hai, hum toh nadan bande hain, (only he knows everything, we are very naïve, only he is smart)." They stare at each other in anger as Anupam says, "Bakwaas karoge toh yehi realise hoga."

The brothers propose a counter-offer



Returning, the brothers propose a counter-offer of Rs 1 crore for 5% shares. Peyush and Aman each submit bids of Rs 60 lakhs for 4% shares, with Aman adding one stipulation that he will withdraw if they reconsider. Namita refers to Aman Gupta as "Skincare ka gunda" after he closes the deal with Sayyam and Sunny for Rs 60 lakh and 4% equity.

The second pitch

Arun Agarwal of Alwar, Rajasthan, who invented Janitri, a patented technology for remote fetal-maternal monitoring, will make the second pitch of the day. The product provides high-quality foetal and maternal monitoring options for usage in clinics or private residences.

Wearable pregnancy monitoring devices, auto-generated interpretation, remote monitoring, no radiation, and automatic alerts are the product's USPs.

The product's goal

The product's goal is to lower the mortality rates for mothers, newborns, and those who die during or after delivery. He is asking for 2.5% equity and Rs. 1 crore. Arun talks about his history with the Sharks and provides information on his product.

Arun left the sharks battling it out to be a part of the advancement in healthcare technology by demanding Rs 1 crore in exchange for 2.5% equity. Namita proposes a deal of Rs 60 lakh for Rs 40 lakh in loan and Rs 2% equity.

Anupam and Aman say that Namita's offer is very good. Anupam and Aman are out and say Namita is the better Shark. Namita says, "I've said this 50 times during season one that I hope you know that I am in 70 countries."

Peyush makes an offer and asks Namita to join but she refuses and says she wants to go solo. Amit and Peyush make a joint offer of Rs 1 crore for 5 % equity. Namita says, "Himmat ki daadt dena chahti hoon, ki ye mere saamne maidan mein utare hain."

Aman supports Namita and says,"meri toh phatt gayi, I am scared." Namita comes up with two offer Rs 60 lakhs for 2 % equity and Rs 40 lakhs debt and no condition and her next offer is that she will match Peyush and Amit Jain's offer (Rs 1 crore for 2.5 % equity - Condition - If revenue of Rs 20 crore is not achieved in the next financial year, the Sharks will get an additional 2.5 % equity). Arun accepts Namita's second offer of Rs 1 crore for 2.5 % equity.

The third deal

The third deal comes from micro-luxury limited edition watches founder Gaurav Mehta. Their limited edition, handcrafted luxury timepieces that employ historical objects and gold watches are their USPs. Numerous celebrities, actors, businesspeople, and athletes are among the brand's clientele. They watch is also a possession of PM Narendra Modi.

The sales of the watches are conducted through online marketplaces and the company's own website. Gaurav began operations in 2013. For 2% equity, Gaurav requests 50 lakhs rupees. Namita withdraws, while Peyush offers him some recommendations, such as opening stores, and withdraws.

Anupam Mittal claims that Gaurav appears perplexed to him and retracts. Aman Gupta offers to help Amit Jain with brand strategy but just off-field and not as an investment once Amit Jain withdraws as well. Gaurav departs from the event with a tonne of advice and congratulations. He receives no deal.

Read Also Shark Tank India: Season 2 Episode 2 Anupam Mittal breaks down remembering his late grandmother

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)