Shark Tank India: Season 2, Ep 2 Anupam Mittal breaks down remembering his late grandmother | Image credit: SonyLiv

One of the sharks from Shark Tank India Season 2 got emotional during a pitch, Anupam Mittal. As seen in the second episode of the programme, Abhishek Baheti shows the sharks his product and tells them the tale of how it was made.

He is the creator of a line of children's smartwatches. The watch has a lot of interesting functions, but its main purpose is to protect children when they are not with their parents.

Kids' and elderly's smartwatch

When Aman Gupta inquires about the brand's history, Abhishek recounts an incident in which he lost a family member to a fire. He adds that only two of the four persons who were inside their burning Mumbai home a few years ago were able to escape.

He was so devastated by the death of a family member and a child due to smoking that he decided to create a system to keep children in touch with their parents in emergency situations.

Everyone on the show is moved by this, including Anupam, who then shares his side of the story. He begins by asking Abhishek why he didn't create something similar for the elderly, who are just as defenceless as children in such circumstances. The Shaadi.com founder then admits that a fire claimed the life of his own nani (maternal grandmother).

Anupam's side of the story

“I remember 2 years ago, my grandmother perished in a fire. This thing still makes me think. I keep wondering how long she might have cried for help. It breaks my heart every time I think about it. So why not for old people as well,” he said tearing up.

Peyush, Aman, and Namita decline to invest after the pitch, but Sugar Cosmetics CEO and founder Anupam Singh offers Rs 1 crore for 10% ownership and Rs 1 crore in debt with 15% interest (a valuation of Rs 10 crore). The product's first asking price is Rs 2 crore for 5% ownership. Accepting the invitation, Abhishek refers to himself as a "black horse."

The Sharks

The Sharks or judges of this season are: Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO, Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO, boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder and CEO, Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder, CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).