BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

BharatPe announced in a statement that CEO Suhail Sameer "will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor with effect from January 7, 2023."
The company added that "This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi, who has been appointed interim CEO, to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business."
The former co-founder, Ashneer Grover, hasn't reacted to Suhail's quitting from the company.
