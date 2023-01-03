e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

The BharatPe current CFO, Nalin Negi, who has been appointed interim CEO

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits | Image credit: BharatPe (Representative)
Follow us on

BharatPe announced in a statement that CEO Suhail Sameer "will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor with effect from January 7, 2023."

The company added that "This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi, who has been appointed interim CEO, to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business."

The former co-founder, Ashneer Grover, hasn't reacted to Suhail's quitting from the company.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

Mukesh Bansal steps down from the helm at Tata Neu: Report

Mukesh Bansal steps down from the helm at Tata Neu: Report

Birlasoft CFO Chandrasekar Thyagarajan resigns

Birlasoft CFO Chandrasekar Thyagarajan resigns

L&T Construction wins orders for its Water & Effluent Treatment Business from govt of Madhya Pradesh

L&T Construction wins orders for its Water & Effluent Treatment Business from govt of Madhya Pradesh