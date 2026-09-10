Shakti Pumps Secures ₹235.92 Crore Order For 10,000 Solar Pumps

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited |

Mumbai: Shakti Pumps (India) Limited on Tuesday announced it has received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for 10,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

Order Details

The order, valued at ₹235.92 crore including GST, is for 3 HP, 5 HP, and 7.5 HP pumps under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana across Maharashtra. The total order value without GST is ₹216.64 crore.

Scope of Work

The work involves the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing, and commissioning of the off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

Execution Timeline

Shakti Pumps is required to execute the order within 60 days from the date of issuance of the work order or Notice to Proceed (NTP).

Domestic Award

The company stated that the order was awarded by a domestic entity, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

Company Secretary

Ravi Patidar, Company Secretary, signed the corporate announcement on behalf of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.