MSEDCL Detects 1,189 Electricity Theft Cases Worth ₹2.13 Crore During Kalyan Circle Inspection Drive |

Kalyan: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has detected 1,189 cases of electricity theft involving power worth Rs 2.13 crore during a special inspection drive conducted across the Kalyan Circle in August.

Multiple Teams Conduct Raids Across MSEDCL Divisions

According to information provided by MSEDCL multiple inspection teams carried out checks and raids across different divisions under the Kalyan Circle during the month. The drive resulted in the detection of unauthorised electricity use at 1,189 locations.

The highest number of electricity theft cases was reported from the Ulhasnagar division. A total of 420 cases were detected across the Ulhasnagar 1 and Ulhasnagar 2 divisions. Officials said approximately 43,000 units of electricity were found to have been illegally consumed in these cases.

Palghar Reports 369 Cases Involving 1.63 Lakh Units

In Palghar district, MSEDCL detected 369 cases involving the alleged theft of around 1.63 lakh units of electricity. Meanwhile, the Virar and Kalyan Rural divisions recorded 204 cases each, making them among the other divisions where a significant number of cases were detected during the August inspection drive.

MSEDCL has issued legal notices to all consumers against whom cases of electricity theft have been detected. The consumers have been directed to pay the applicable assessment and compounding charges within the stipulated period.

Failure To Pay Charges May Invite Legal Action

According to the electricity distribution company, failure to pay the required amount within the prescribed time may result in further legal action under the relevant provisions of the Electricity Act.

So far, 167 electricity consumers have deposited a total of Rs 5.77 lakh as compounding charges for the settlement of their respective cases.

Chandramani Mishra, Chief Engineer of MSEDCL's Kalyan Circle, said consumers found involved in electricity theft have been issued notices in accordance with the prescribed procedure. He added that appropriate legal action would be initiated against those who fail to pay the applicable compounding charges within the stipulated period.

The inspection drive was conducted as part of MSEDCL's regular efforts to identify unauthorised electricity consumption, curb power theft and ensure compliance with electricity regulations across the Kalyan Circle.

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