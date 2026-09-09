CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Former East Coast Railway DRM Over ₹2.19 Crore Alleged Illegal Assets | AI

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets case against the then Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), East Coast Railways. The accused public servant was found in possession of assets disproportionate to his legal known sources of income to the tune of Rs. 2.19 crore, agency officials said.

Chembur Resident Served Across Key Railway Positions

According to the CBI sources, accused Saurabh Prasad, a resident of Chembur, joined Indian Railway as Assistant Mechanical Engineer in the year 1994. After getting promoted and posted at various positions from 2018 to September 2021, he was posted as CME with Konkan Railway. He was posted at Central Railways from September 2021 to July 2023 and was posted as DRM, Waltair Division of East Coast Railways from July 2023 to November 2024.

In November 2024, CBI had arrested Prasad while accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a proprietor of a Mumbai-based private firm. During investigation of the case searches were conducted at the residential premises of Prasad. During the searches, cash in dollar, Euro, Mauritius Rupee, gold coins, gold & silver jewelry and various incriminating documents pertaining to income, assets and expenditure in the name of Prasad and his family members were recovered and seized.

Earlier Arrested In ₹25 Lakh Bribery Case

A written complaint dated September 07, 2026 had been received from Anurag Choukse, Inspector, CBl, alleging that Prasad, while in public service, amassed assets disproportionate to his all known legal sources of income and intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period from April 2021 to November 2024. The accused public servant was found in possession of assets disproportionate to his legal known sources of income to the tune of Rs. 2.19 crore, agency officials said.

A disproportionate assets case has now been registered by the CBI against Prasad under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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