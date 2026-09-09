130 KDMC Health Workers Protest Over Three Months’ Pending Salaries, Warn Of Work Stoppage If Dues Remain Unpaid |

Kalyan: Around 130 attendants and cleaning staff working at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) Aapla Davakhana (HBT) and Urban Health Centres (HWC) staged a protest outside the civic headquarters on Wednesday alleging that they have not received their salaries for the past three months.

The employees claimed that their salaries for June, July and August are still pending, leaving them struggling to manage household expenses and their children's education.

In a representation submitted to the KDMC Commissioner the workers alleged that they had repeatedly approached the contractor Disha Agency seeking their pending wages. However they claimed that the agency had been citing non-receipt of payments from KDMC as the reason for the delay.

The employees have warned that they will stop work if their pending salaries are not cleared within the next two days.

Workers Question Rs 6,000 Monthly Salary Gap

Apart from the delay in payment the workers have raised serious questions over an alleged disparity in their monthly wages. According to the employees, a KDMC work order dated October 15, 2024, approved a monthly remuneration of Rs 15,500 for attendants and cleaning staff.

The work order reportedly covered 268 posts, with an estimated annual expenditure of Rs 4.98 crore. However, the protesting workers alleged that they are being paid only Rs 9,500 per month, raising questions over the remaining Rs 6,000.

The employees have demanded that KDMC clarify where the alleged monthly shortfall is going and ensure that they receive the full amount approved under the work order.

Among those who raised the issue were Pooja Thange, Santosh Bhaler and Vishal Sorte, along with several other employees. They demanded the immediate release of their pending salaries, payment of the full Rs 15,500 monthly wage and regular credit of salaries to their bank accounts by the 10th of every month.

Corporator Seeks Probe

Corporator Mahesh Gaikwad said the delay in salaries has placed the workers and their families under severe financial stress, particularly with Ganeshotsav underway.

Read Also Mumbai Civic Hospitals Face ICU Crisis As Dengue And Malaria Cases Rise Amid Shortage Of Specialist...

"How are these families expected to manage their household expenses when they have not received salaries for three months?" he asked, demanding that the Commissioner immediately release the pending wages.

Gaikwad also sought an inquiry into the alleged salary deductions and demanded action against those found responsible, including the contractor if any irregularity is established.

Meanwhile a KDMC official said the salaries of the employees are paid from Central government funds and that the funds for the pending salaries had not yet been received.

The salary funds have not come yet. As soon as the funds are received, the pending salaries will be released the official said.

When FPJ contacted KDMC Chief Medical Officer Dr Deepa Shukla for her response she said she was busy with other work and would comment on the matter later.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/