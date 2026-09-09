Mumbai Civic Hospitals Face ICU Crisis As Dengue And Malaria Cases Rise Amid Shortage Of Specialist Doctors | AI

Mumbai: At a time when BMC hospitals are witnessing a surge in patients suffering from seasonal illnesses, particularly dengue and malaria, several civic hospitals are struggling to operate ICU facilities due to a shortage of specialist doctors. The lack of functional ICU beds is forcing patients and their families to move from one hospital to another in search of treatment and critical-care facilities.

Patients Forced To Seek Critical Care Outside Local Hospitals

A similar case was reported from K.M.J. Phule Hospital in Vikhroli, where a dengue patient was referred to a higher centre after the hospital cited a lack of beds and ICU facilities.

The patient's family subsequently managed to secure a bed at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. However, the family had tough time as they have to shift the patient in the night and even when the patient's platelet count has dropped below 40,000, raising concerns that the patient may require intensive care during the course of treatment.

Dengue Patient Shifted After Platelet Count Falls Below 40,000

A 32-year-old woman from Vikhroli, diagnosed with dengue, was referred to a higher centre after her platelet count fell below 40,000, as K.M.J. Phule Hospital lacked beds and functional ICU facilities.

“We took the patient to K.M.J. Phule Hospital, where she was prescribed medicines but later referred to a higher centre due to the lack of beds and ICU facilities,” said a relative.

Hospital Cites Specialist Shortage Behind ICU Shutdown

Dr Jitendra Jadhav, Chief Medical Officer of the hospital, said it has been running at 100% bed occupancy for the past 20-25 days, while its ICU has remained non-operational for nearly a year due to a shortage of specialist doctors.

“An ICU cannot be run by an MBBS doctor alone; it requires experienced specialists. We cannot risk a patient’s life, particularly when a dengue patient with platelets below 40,000 may require ICU support at any time,” said Jadhav, defending the referral.

Dr Jadhav said the hospital has already advertised for specialist doctors, but most applications received are from candidates who lack adequate experience or have no relevant experience.

Last year, the BMC floated a tender to outsource 153 ICU beds across 12 suburban hospitals, including 10 beds at K.M.J. Phule Hospital in Vikhroli. The proposal was also tabled before the Standing Committee but was reportedly referred back on technical grounds.

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