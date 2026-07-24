Shakti Pumps Expands Maharashtra Outreach, Showcases Energy-Efficient Water Solutions At Nanded Product Launch Meet

Ramesh Patidar with Rajesh Hingorani with the channel partner Solaris (Maharaja Agencies). |

Nanded: Shakti Pumps (India) Limited has held a product launch meeting in Nanded to strengthen its dealer network and increase the reach of energy-efficient pumping solutions across Maharashtra.

The event at Anant Lawns brought together dealers, distributors, industrialists, technicians, borewell operators, plumbers, retailers and industry participants from the region.

Partner Network

The programme was conducted with Solaris, the company’s newly appointed authorised channel partner in Nanded.

Managing Director Ramesh Patidar and Deputy General Manager Rajesh Hingorani attended the meeting. They interacted with channel partners and discussed customer needs and opportunities in pumping and water management.

Product Showcase

The company presented its products, technologies and pumping systems. Participants were introduced to solar-powered and energy-efficient solutions designed for agricultural, residential and industrial use.

Shakti Pumps said these products aim to provide reliable water management, reduce energy use and deliver value to farmers and customers.

Maharashtra Focus

Patidar said Maharashtra remained an important market because demand for sustainable and energy-efficient pumps was growing across sectors.

He said such meetings would help the company raise awareness about advanced water management technologies while improving its presence across the state. Regional channel partners would play a role in increasing product visibility and building brand awareness, he added.

Service Ecosystem

Director and Chief Marketing Officer Ankit Patidar said the company’s strategy was not limited to expanding product availability. It also wanted to develop a network of dealers, technicians and partners capable of delivering dependable service and modern solutions.

He said these meetings helped Shakti Pumps understand local requirements, present new technology and strengthen its focus on quality, sustainability and customer needs.

Growth Plans

The company said the response from participants indicated increasing interest in efficient pumping technologies and sustainable water systems in Nanded.

Shakti Pumps expects its dealer-led expansion to improve customer access and after-sales support. The company said it would continue using technology-led products to support water efficiency, infrastructure development and clean energy adoption across Maharashtra.