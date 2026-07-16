'Maharashtra To Waive ₹48,000-Crore Power Bill Arrears For Farmers With Upto 7.5 HP Pump Connections': CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a ₹48,000-crore waiver of pending electricity bill arrears for eligible farmers in Maharashtra | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 15, 2026: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that the state government will waive pending electricity bill arrears worth Rs 48,000 crore for farmers using agricultural pump connections of up to 7.5 HP, a move aimed at freeing farmers from old liabilities and enabling them to obtain new power connections without hurdles.

Relief For Farmers

The announcement was made at Mumbai's Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, where Fadnavis was felicitated by farmers for implementing a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. He said many farmers continue to face difficulties in securing fresh electricity connections due to outstanding dues despite the government's decision to provide free power to eligible agricultural pumps.

Fadnavis said the state and Centre have together earmarked nearly Rs 95,000 crore this year for the agriculture sector through various schemes, with the objective of reducing farmers' financial burden and strengthening rural livelihoods.

Focus On Agricultural Growth

Highlighting the government's long-term vision, the Chief Minister said substantial investments are being made in irrigation projects, water conservation, cold storage facilities, food processing, value addition, and market linkages to make farming more sustainable and profitable. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would significantly enhance farmers' incomes over the coming years.

He said the government is also promoting high-quality seeds, modern farming practices, AI-enabled agriculture, drip and sprinkler irrigation, and digital platforms that connect farmers directly with markets.

Stressing the importance of reducing cultivation costs, Fadnavis advocated the adoption of Israeli fertigation technology, automated drip irrigation systems, and natural farming practices to improve soil fertility while reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers.

Long-Term Development Plans

The Chief Minister said the government is working with agricultural universities, cooperative institutions, and the private sector to expand the use of advanced farming technologies at the village level.

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He also highlighted ongoing efforts to make Maharashtra drought-free through river-linking projects and water diversion initiatives, including plans to channel excess floodwater from western Maharashtra to the drought-prone Marathwada region.

He expressed confidence that sustained investments and coordinated efforts by the Centre and the state would transform Maharashtra's agriculture sector over the next decade.

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