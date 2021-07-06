SGX Nifty indicates flat opening for indices; OMCs in focus

Indian Indices are expected to open on a flat note as per the trends shown on SGX Nifty. On Tuesday, initially the level of 15,900/15,920 (53,100) would act as major resistance and support would be 15,740/52,600, said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd. The strategy should be to buy on dips around 15,760/15,710 (52,600/52,500) levels or if the market is closing above the levels of 15,930/53,150.

At 09:01 AM, the Sensex was up 82.73 points or 0.16 percent at 52962.73. The Nifty was down 13.20 points or 0.08 percent at 15821.20.

European equities closed higher on Monday. Asian stock markets are mixed in early Tuesday trade with Japan markets trading higher while Chinese and Hong Kong markets trading lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 percent while the Topix index gained 0.3 percent. South Korea’s Kospi gained over half a percent. US markets remained closed on July 4 on account of Independence Day holiday.

Oil price up

Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday with Brent Crude trading at $77.44 a barrel.