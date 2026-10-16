SG Finserve Q2 PAT Jumps 106% To ₹58.53 Crore, Loan Book Hits ₹5,694 Crore

SG Finserve |

Mumbai: SG Finserve Limited announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, on Wednesday. The company's operating income for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹160.93 crore.

Half Year Performance

For the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1 FY27), the company's PAT grew by 112 per cent year-on-year to ₹112.20 crore. Operating income for H1 FY27 was ₹297.06 crore, marking a 109 per cent increase from H1 FY26.

Loan Book Growth

The consolidated loan book of ₹5,694 crore as of September 30, 2026, represents a quarter-on-quarter growth of 25 per cent and a year-on-year growth of 98 per cent. Management said over 80 per cent of this growth was contributed by new customers.

Key Financial Ratios

Return on Assets (RoA) was maintained at over 4.50 per cent, and the Cost-to-Income Ratio remained below 15 per cent for H1 FY27. The company reported zero non-performing assets (NPAs).

Business Expansion

SG Finserve acquired 14 new anchor corporates and approximately 275 new borrowers, excluding digital lending products. Supply Chain Finance continues to account for two-thirds of the overall loan book.

New Product Launches

The company scaled its Factoring/TReDS products and commercialised its Loan Against Property (LAP) and Digital Lending products. Contribution of the loan book beyond the Group's ecosystem increased to approximately 75 per cent.

Management Commentary

Sanjay Rajput, Chief Financial Officer, said the company maintained disciplined credit underwriting with NIL NPAs and delivered a Return on Equity of 14.7 per cent per annum during H1 FY27. Vinay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the focus on strengthening relationships with existing customers and expanding product offerings.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.