SG Finserve's H1-FY27 Loan Book Grows To ₹5,694 Crore, A 98% Year-On-Year Increase

SG Finserve |

Mumbai: SG Finserve Limited announced on Tuesday that its loan book closed H1-FY27 at approximately ₹5,694 crore as of September 30, 2026. The company noted strong business momentum for the period.

Loan Book Growth

The company recorded a year-on-year growth of approximately 98% for the period ending September 30, 2026, compared to September 30, 2025. Quarter-on-quarter, the loan book grew by about 25% from June 30, 2026, to September 30, 2026, SGFL said in an exchange filing.

Provisional Figures

SGFL clarified that the reported loan book information is provisional. The final figures are subject to approval by the Audit Committee, Board of Directors, and a limited review by the statutory auditors.

Company Profile

SG Finserve Limited is a Digital First, Supply Chain focused, RBI-registered Non-Banking Finance Company. It provides business financing solutions including factoring of receivables and digital lending to corporate and MSME customers.

Credit Ratings

The company holds an AA- / Stable / A1+ rating from CRISIL and an AA (CE) / Stable / A1+ rating from ICRA. These ratings highlight its standing as a financial institution.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.