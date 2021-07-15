Service rendered without element of any charge may not draw GST, says tax body

The AAR order came on an application of Cigma Medical Coding Private Ltd, engaged in providing training for students in medical coding. The medical coding examination is conducted and certified by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) having its headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, the US.

As per of its programme to facilitate students, Cigma helped some of their students to pay the examination fees for the medical coding examination conducted by the AAPC by arranging an online facility/platform for making payment without collecting any service charge either from students or the AAPC. Students could also also pay their examination fee directly to the AAPC.

Cigma had applied to the AAR to get advance ruling on whether the work of facilitating students for payment of fees, without any element of service charge, qualified as a taxable service.

The Kerala AAR ruled that payment of fees to AAPC by Cigma on behalf of students enrolled in its training programme will not need to pay GST, subject to fulfillment of the conditions stipulated under Rule 33 of CGST Rules 2017 with regards to operation of pure agent.

Further, such service offered to students not enrolled with Cigma programme without any element of service charge from either parties would not qualify for GST.