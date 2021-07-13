GST officers unearth over Rs 35,000 crore fraud in FY21, register 8,000 cases with 426 arrests

In the year-long crackdown on tax evasion, the GST authorities have unearthed over Rs 35,000 crore of tax fraud committed by misuse of input tax credit provision under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

During the 2020-21 financial year, the CGST zones and the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) booked about 8,000 cases involving fake ITC of over Rs 35,000 crore, a statement from CBIC said.

Under the GST regime, at the time of paying tax on output, entities can reduce the tax they have already paid on inputs. Some have, however, misused the provision by creating fake invoices on inputs.

"Misuse of the beneficial provision of ITC under the GST regime is the most common modus of evasion under the GST law," the statement said.

"The field formations of the Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) have been regularly detecting such cases from the very beginning of the GST regime." During 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021), 426 persons, including 14 professionals such as CAs, lawyers and directors, were arrested.