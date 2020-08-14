Sequential contraction in India's merchandise exports eases in July

The contraction in India's exports narrowed further in July, on a sequential basis, as the country shipped out merchandise worth $23.64 billion.
The contraction, caused by Covid-19 pandemic, narrowed down to (-) 10.12 per cent in July from (-) 12.41 per cent in June.
In terms of sequential movement, the country's merchandise exports in June stood at $21.91 billion.
On a YoY basis, the country's exports fell during the month under review to $23.64 billion from $26.33 billion reported for the corresponding period of the previous year.
"Non-petroleum and Non-Gems and Jewellery exports in July 2020 were $20.37 billion, as compared to $19.70 billion in July 2019, registering a positive growth of 3.40 per cent," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.
"Non-petroleum and Non-Gems and Jewellery exports in April-July 2020-21 were $64.29 billion, as compared to $79.81 billion for the corresponding period in 2019-20, which is a decrease of (-) 19.45 per cent."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)