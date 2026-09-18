Sensex Slips Slightly At Closing Bell, Nifty Advances 0.33% With Midcap and Smallcap Shares Outperforming

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Mumbai: Indian equity markets ended on a mixed note after the benchmark indices traded within a narrow range throughout Friday’s session.

The BSE Sensex slipped 19.63 points, or 0.03%, to close at 74,294.96. The NSE Nifty 50, however, gained 75.80 points, or 0.33%, to settle at 23,346.40.

Buying in select heavyweight shares supported the Nifty. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises and Bharti Airtel were among the leading gainers on the index.

Midcap and smallcap stocks outperform

The broader stock market delivered stronger gains than the benchmarks. The Nifty MidCap index rose 1.24%, while the Nifty SmallCap index jumped 1.74%.

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Among sectoral indices, metal, realty, oil and gas, cement and chemical stocks recorded notable gains.

Information technology shares remained under pressure, with the Nifty IT index emerging as the biggest sectoral laggard during the trading session.

Market experts said the benchmarks remained range-bound, but strong participation in midcap and smallcap stocks improved overall investor sentiment.

Moderating crude oil prices and easing global bond yields also supported risk appetite despite continued uncertainty surrounding geopolitical developments.

Positive global market cues following widely expected policy decisions from major central banks provided further support to Indian equities.

Nifty technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the Nifty closed above 23,300 for the first time during the ongoing recovery attempt.

Analysts said sustained trading above this level could extend the rebound towards the 23,500–23,600 resistance zone. Immediate support is placed at 23,200, followed by stronger support near 23,000.

The index’s improving technical structure and softer crude oil prices could support further recovery in the coming week.

However, experts said confirmation of a stronger market rebound would require the Nifty to remain above 23,300, accompanied by continued participation from broader market stocks.

Investors are expected to track global developments, crude prices, foreign institutional flows and domestic economic data for fresh market direction.