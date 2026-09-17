Sensex Finishes Flat, Nifty Advances 0.23% As Investors Decode Fed Policy Signals

Sensex, Nifty Jump In Early Trade |

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks ended mixed on Thursday as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve policy outcome and its impact on global markets, foreign flows and the rupee.

Sensex Ends Flat, Nifty Closes Higher

The BSE Sensex slipped 21.86 points, or 0.03%, to close at 74,314.59. The NSE Nifty 50, however, gained 53 points, or 0.23%, to settle at 23,270.60.

Markets remained largely range-bound through the session as participants tracked the Fed's interest-rate decision, its inflation commentary and signals on further monetary tightening.

Broader Markets Outperform

Buying in select heavyweight shares supported the Nifty. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance were among the leading index gainers.

Read Also Red Start For Sensex And Nifty, Fed Move And Global Tensions Spook Investors

The broader market delivered stronger returns. The Nifty Midcap index climbed 0.92%, while the Nifty Smallcap index advanced 0.76%, reflecting healthy interest beyond frontline stocks.

Realty, Auto And Metal Lead

Sectorally, Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal recorded notable gains. Banking shares remained weak, with Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank emerging as major laggards.

Nifty Technical Outlook

Market analysts said the Nifty is approaching immediate resistance near 23,300. A sustained breakout above this level may extend the recovery towards 23,500. Support is placed at 23,200, followed by the psychologically important 23,000 mark.

Rupee Faces Pressure

The Indian rupee could remain volatile after the Federal Reserve raised rates and signalled that tighter policy may continue as it seeks to bring inflation towards its 2% target.

Analysts said the USD/INR pair remains in an overall upward trend after its recent surge. Immediate resistance is seen at 96.25, while support is expected in the 95.40–95.75 range.

Investors will now monitor global bond yields, foreign institutional flows, crude oil prices and movements in the dollar for near-term market direction. Domestic institutional activity and corporate developments will also influence sentiment.