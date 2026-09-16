Sensex, Nifty Bounce Back Strongly As FMCG, Realty And PSU Bank Stocks Rally

Sensex, Nifty Bounce Back |

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday, snapping a two-session losing streak as buying in FMCG, realty and public-sector banking shares supported a market recovery.

Softer crude oil prices also improved investor sentiment before the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, although caution around its interest-rate guidance kept overall gains measured.

Sensex And Nifty Close Higher

The BSE Sensex rose 332.63 points, or 0.45%, to close at 74,336.45. The NSE Nifty advanced 99 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 23,217.60.

HDFC Life Insurance Company, ITC and SBI Life Insurance Company ranked among the leading Nifty gainers and provided support to the benchmark indices.

Read Also Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, FMCG And Banking Stocks Drive Market Rally

The broader market, however, remained subdued. The Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.01%, while the Nifty SmallCap index declined 0.18%.

FMCG And PSU Banks Outperform

Sectoral performance was mixed during the trading session. Nifty FMCG, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty emerged as the strongest performers as investors accumulated defensive and rate-sensitive shares.

Technology and pharmaceutical stocks faced selling pressure. Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma recorded the steepest falls among the major sectoral indices.

Key Nifty Support And Resistance Levels

Market analysts said the 23,300–23,400 range continues to restrict Nifty’s recovery. A sustained move above 23,500 would be necessary to strengthen the broader technical structure and support further gains.

Immediate support is placed between 23,100 and 23,070. A decisive break below 23,070 could increase selling pressure and drag the index towards the 23,000–22,800 zone.

Fed Commentary In Focus

Investors are awaiting the US Federal Reserve Chair’s remarks for signals on the future interest-rate trajectory.

Balanced guidance could extend the market rebound. However, a hawkish policy outlook, rising US bond yields or Brent crude approaching $110 per barrel could trigger renewed selling.

The Fed’s commentary will influence global liquidity, foreign capital flows and the near-term direction of Indian stock markets.