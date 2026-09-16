US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates By 25 Bps To 3.75%-4%; Signals Another Hike This Year | Representiative Image

The US Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, taking the federal funds target range to 3.75%-4%. It is the Fed's first rate hike since July 2023. The decision was taken unanimously by the 12 voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee.

The Fed's latest move comes as inflation remains above its 2% target. Policymakers have also pointed to higher energy prices and continued price pressures as reasons for keeping monetary policy tight.

Fed Signals Another Rate Hike

The latest projections suggest that the Fed could raise interest rates one more time before the end of 2026. Sixteen of the 18 policymakers who submitted rate projections expect at least one more 25-basis-point increase this year.

The Fed's projections put the policy rate at 4%-4.25% by the end of 2026. Officials also raised their 2026 inflation forecast to 3.7%, while projecting economic growth of 2.3%.

What Does The Rate Hike Mean?

Higher interest rates generally make borrowing more expensive. This can affect home loans, business loans, credit costs and other forms of borrowing. Higher rates can also influence stock markets, bond yields and the US dollar.

For consumers, the immediate impact will depend on the type of loan or investment they hold. The bigger question for markets will be whether the Fed follows this move with another hike later this year.

The Fed's next scheduled policy meetings are in October and December 2026.