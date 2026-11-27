The Sensex sank 989 points as IT and financial heavyweights slid. |

Mumbai: The Sensex plunged 989 points to 83,339 on Friday, November 27, as selling in heavyweight technology and financial stocks dragged down the benchmark. The Nifty fell 277 points to 25,607, while the Nifty Bank dropped 494 points to 63,041.

Yet more stocks rose than fell for a second straight session. The midcap index added 64 points to close at 61,846, underscoring the gap between the benchmark sell-off and the performance of the broader market.

Heavyweights Drag

Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services fell 2 percent to 3 percent, giving up some of Thursday’s gains. Shriram Finance extended its losses with a nearly 4 percent decline, while Bajaj Finserv and Jio Financial Services also figured among the biggest Sensex laggards.

Auto stocks weakened ahead of monthly sales figures, with Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors among the sector’s top losers. The Nifty FMCG index shed 1 percent as most consumer goods stocks fell amid a rebound in commodity prices.

Zydus Lifesciences slipped 3 percent after receiving a Complete Response Letter related to its Moraiya manufacturing facility.

Buyers Find Pockets

Defence stocks bucked the trend, with Solar Industries and Bharat Dynamics gaining up to 7 percent. Coforge reversed Thursday’s losses to finish nearly 4 percent higher, even as major IT stocks retreated.

Rising gold prices supported gold lenders, with Manappuram Finance and Muthoot Finance advancing 2 percent to 3 percent. Gokaldas Exports jumped 7 percent as export-oriented stocks gained following reports that multinational companies were shifting orders to India.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Praj Industries, Raymond and Just Dial were among the leading midcap gainers. Hindustan Aeronautics, Titan, JSW Steel, Trent, Hindalco and ONGC were among the Sensex stocks that finished higher.

Why Breadth Held Up?

Market breadth counts how many stocks rise or fall, giving each stock an equal vote. The Sensex gives larger companies more influence. That difference allowed losses in heavyweight stocks to pull the benchmark sharply lower even as advances outnumbered declines across the market.

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