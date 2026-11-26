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Mumbai: Indian auto-component manufacturers have emerged as stronger earnings performers than vehicle manufacturers in the September quarter of FY27, despite rising input costs and pressure on operating margins, according to a report by global brokerage firm Jefferies.

The report examined the financial and stock market performance of 20 leading Indian auto-component companies, highlighting their ability to convert revenue growth into higher operating profits.

Auto Component Earnings Accelerate

Auto-component manufacturers registered 17% year-on-year growth in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), significantly exceeding the 8% growth recorded by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The performance gap emerged despite both segments witnessing broadly similar revenue growth during the September quarter.

According to Jefferies, weaker profitability among vehicle manufacturers was primarily driven by an 11-17% decline in EBIT across passenger vehicle and tractor segments.

Rising Costs Pressure Margins

Higher raw material prices and conversion costs weighed on profitability across the Indian automobile industry. Aggregate EBIT margins of auto-component manufacturers declined by 0.9 percentage points year-on-year, while vehicle manufacturers experienced a sharper contraction of 1.8 percentage points.

Passenger vehicle and tractor manufacturers witnessed margin declines ranging between 2.5 and 3.6 percentage points. Despite these challenges, nearly half of the auto-component companies analysed delivered over 30% year-on-year EBIT growth during the first half of FY27.

Earnings Estimates Improve

The brokerage highlighted improving earnings expectations for several auto-component manufacturers. Of the 20 companies covered, nine received upgrades to their FY27 consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates during the December quarter so far, while estimates for three companies remained broadly unchanged.

Auto Component Stocks Outperform

Stronger financial performance has also translated into relative stock market outperformance. Jefferies noted that 13 of the 20 leading auto-component companies outperformed the Nifty Auto Index on a calendar year-to-date basis, even as the benchmark declined 2%.

Valuation re-rating also supported gains in select auto-component stocks. The findings underline the sector's earnings resilience and stronger operational performance despite persistent cost pressures across India's broader automotive manufacturing industry.

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