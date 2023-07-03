Sensex Hits All-Time High At 65,200; Nifty Above 19,250 | Representative Image

Following the positive cues from Global markets and the signs of moderating inflation in the US, Indian stock markets opened higher on Monday. Sensex soon continued its winning streak and crossed the 65,000 mark reaching its new lifetime high of 65,232.64 and Nifty crossed the 19,300 mark to reach its new lifetime high of 19,331.15.

At 10:27 am Sensex was at 65,170.32 with a gain of 463.92 points and Nifty was at 19,317.90, up by 132.60 points.

Nifty Auto hits record high

Nifty Auto also hit a 52-week high of 15,198 after the June auto sales data was released over the weekend. Meanwhile, Nifty, Nifty metal, Financial Services and PSU Bank were trading higher.

Top gainers

UltraTech Cement and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top gainers in the Sensex pack with each gaining 2 per cent. The other gainers included HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, Tata Steel and Wipro.

Sensex and Nifty's previous record high

Sensex and Nifty both hit their previous life time high last week after Sensex hit 64,768.58 on Friday and Nifty hit 19,210.70. On Wednesday Sensex had hit a record high for the second time in the last week of 63,960.98, which was then again broken on Friday. On the other hand Nifty had hit a new record on Wednesday after a gap of over seven months.