 Sensex Jumps 222 Points, Nifty Tops 25,400 As Economic Survey Fuels Third Straight Market Rally
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Jumps 222 Points, Nifty Tops 25,400 As Economic Survey Fuels Third Straight Market Rally

Sensex Jumps 222 Points, Nifty Tops 25,400 As Economic Survey Fuels Third Straight Market Rally

Indian markets extended gains for a third session as the Economic Survey boosted investor confidence. Sensex and Nifty closed higher, led by metal and infrastructure stocks. Optimism around GDP growth and fiscal discipline outweighed early volatility, while the rupee remained slightly weak ahead of the Budget.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Economic Survey lifts sentiment. |

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks ended higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday, as investor confidence improved following the release of the annual Economic Survey, which painted a positive picture of India’s growth and fiscal trajectory. Markets opened on a cautious note amid global cues, but buying interest picked up through the session after the survey’s projections reassured investors on economic stability.

The Economic Survey projected India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the range of 6.8-7.2 per cent for FY27, signalling sustained momentum in the economy. It also highlighted that the government is on track to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent in FY26, easing concerns over macroeconomic discipline and public finances.

Read Also
Asian Paints Shares Slide 7% After Q3 FY26 Results, Profit Hit By ₹158 Crore Exceptional Costs &...
article-image

Benchmark indices close in green

At the close of trade, the Nifty 50 rose 0.3 per cent, gaining 76.15 points to settle at 25,418.90. The Sensex advanced 0.27 per cent, adding 221.6 points to end at 82,566.37. Both indices managed to hold onto gains despite early volatility, reflecting improved risk appetite among market participants.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Jumps 222 Points, Nifty Tops 25,400 As Economic Survey Fuels Third Straight Market Rally
Sensex Jumps 222 Points, Nifty Tops 25,400 As Economic Survey Fuels Third Straight Market Rally
Samsung Electronics Posts Record Q4 Profit As AI Chip Boom Supercharges Earnings
Samsung Electronics Posts Record Q4 Profit As AI Chip Boom Supercharges Earnings
Govt Launches New Aadhaar Mobile App For Faster, Safer Digital Verification
Govt Launches New Aadhaar Mobile App For Faster, Safer Digital Verification
'She Failed As A Friend': Woman Mocks Former Schoolmate For Working As Pizza Delivery Boy; Netizens Slam Her Classist Remarks
'She Failed As A Friend': Woman Mocks Former Schoolmate For Working As Pizza Delivery Boy; Netizens Slam Her Classist Remarks

Market experts noted that the index is currently trading within a crucial technical range. A decisive breakout above this band could potentially push the Nifty towards the 25,600-25,800 zone in the near term. On the downside, 25,300 remains an immediate support level, with a stronger demand zone seen between 25,160 and 25,200.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower, IT Stocks Drag Amid Rupee Weakness Past 92, Mixed Global Cues
article-image

Metals, infra lead the rally

Gains during the session were driven largely by metal and infrastructure stocks, which benefited from optimism around economic growth and government spending. On the Sensex, Tata Steel, L&T, Axis Bank, Eternal and NTPC emerged as the top gainers, rising by up to 4.5 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index was the standout performer, jumping more than 3 per cent, reflecting renewed interest in cyclical stocks. In contrast, the Nifty Healthcare index ended as the top loser, followed by declines in FMCG, Chemicals and Pharma indices.

Read Also
Sensex Ends Up 320 Points, Nifty Gains 127 After Volatile Trade As India-EU Deal Lifts Sentiment
article-image

Broader market, rupee update

The broader market also displayed resilience, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ending higher by 0.18 per cent and 0.20 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the rupee traded flat to weak near 91.94, slipping by 0.12, as currency markets remained cautious ahead of the upcoming Union Budget. Overall, analysts believe optimism around India’s growth outlook continues to support domestic equities despite short-term volatility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Jumps 222 Points, Nifty Tops 25,400 As Economic Survey Fuels Third Straight Market Rally
Sensex Jumps 222 Points, Nifty Tops 25,400 As Economic Survey Fuels Third Straight Market Rally
Skipper Ltd Q3 Profit Jumps 46% YoY To ₹52.8 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹1,370.6 Crore
Skipper Ltd Q3 Profit Jumps 46% YoY To ₹52.8 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹1,370.6 Crore
Gillette India Q3 Profit Surges 37% To ₹173 Crore, Revenue At ₹790 Crore Despite QoQ Dip
Gillette India Q3 Profit Surges 37% To ₹173 Crore, Revenue At ₹790 Crore Despite QoQ Dip
Gold & Silver Prices To Stay High Amid Global Risks, Economic Survey Warns
Gold & Silver Prices To Stay High Amid Global Risks, Economic Survey Warns
Industrial Sector On Growth Path, Economic Survey Calls For Strategic Resilience Through...
Industrial Sector On Growth Path, Economic Survey Calls For Strategic Resilience Through...