Vedanta Net Profit Soars 124% QoQ To ₹7,807 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 25%

Mumbai: Vedanta Limited reported a 124 percent sequential jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,807 crore in Q3 FY26, as revenue from operations surged to Rs 23,369 crore, marking a 25 percent rise from the previous quarter. This sharp rebound compares to Rs 3,479 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 4,876 crore in Q3 FY25. With revenues accelerating from Rs 18,747 crore in Q2 and Rs 17,063 crore in Q3 FY25, the company’s Q3 trajectory reflects robust performance across core segments and a reversal of prior exceptional losses.

Broad-based Gains Drive Q3 Turnaround

Vedanta's consolidated net profit rose 60 percent year-on-year and more than doubled on a sequential basis in Q3 FY26. The company posted revenue of Rs 23,369 crore, up from Rs 18,747 crore in Q2 and Rs 17,063 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit stood at Rs 7,807 crore, compared to Rs 3,479 crore in Q2 and Rs 4,876 crore a year ago. The sharp uptick was aided by higher commodity realizations, volume uptick in zinc and aluminium, and easing cost pressures.

Sequential Growth Accelerates

On a QoQ basis, total income increased 25.7 percent to Rs 23,861 crore while expenses rose more moderately by 17 percent to Rs 18,916 crore. Profit before tax from continuing and discontinued operations surged to Rs 10,719 crore from Rs 4,947 crore in Q2. The swing was driven by recovery in discontinued aluminium and oil & gas businesses. Exceptional losses were contained at Rs 291 crore in Q3 versus Rs 2,067 crore in Q2, further boosting bottom-line growth. EBITDA margin improved as energy costs stabilised.

Nine-Month Performance Remains Strong

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Vedanta posted Rs 59,900 crore in revenue from operations, up 18 percent from Rs 50,666 crore in the same period last year. Net profit for 9M FY26 stood at Rs 15,744 crore, marginally higher than Rs 15,574 crore in 9M FY25. Discontinued operations continued to contribute meaningfully to earnings. With the NCLT demerger approval in place, momentum across verticals remains intact.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results disclosed by Vedanta Limited. All financial figures are sourced from the official filing and subject to change post audit or regulatory updates.