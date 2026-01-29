 Skipper Ltd Q3 Profit Jumps 46% YoY To ₹52.8 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹1,370.6 Crore
Skipper Ltd reported a 46.3 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.8 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue climbing 20.7 percent to Rs 1,370.6 crore. Compared to Rs 37.0 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 36.1 crore in Q1, the company's quarterly earnings reflect a strong growth trajectory, underpinned by steady operating momentum and improved segment margins.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Skipper Ltd reported a 46.3 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.8 crore in Q3 FY26.

Mumbai: Kolkata-based Skipper Ltd delivered a robust performance in Q3 FY26 with consolidated revenue from operations rising to Rs 1,370.6 crore, up from Rs 1,261.8 crore in Q2 and Rs 1,135.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit stood at Rs 52.8 crore, compared to Rs 37.0 crore in Q2 and Rs 36.1 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting a 42.7 percent sequential and 46.3 percent annual increase.

The growth was supported by strong execution in engineering products and operational efficiencies across segments.

Sequential Growth Builds on Operational Strength

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue grew 8.6 percent while total expenses increased by a similar 8.6 percent, indicating controlled cost management amid scale-up. Employee benefits expense rose to Rs 71.4 crore in Q3 from Rs 68.1 crore in Q2, partially due to adjustments under new labour codes. Finance costs also rose modestly to Rs 56.1 crore.

article-image

EBITDA gains were maintained with contribution from the engineering products and infrastructure verticals. The absence of exceptional items in Q3 (versus Rs 10.7 crore one-off expense in Q2) further boosted the bottom line.

Nine-Month Performance Signals Upward Momentum

For the nine months ended December 2025, Skipper reported consolidated revenue of Rs 3,886.2 crore, up 16.5 percent from Rs 3,336.7 crore in the previous year. Net profit for the period was Rs 135.1 crore, growing 33.2 percent year-on-year.

The company continues to show consistent operating discipline and strong execution across core business verticals, suggesting momentum heading into the final quarter of FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on publicly available financial disclosures from Skipper Ltd’s Q3 FY26 results. It does not constitute investment advice or forward-looking statements.

