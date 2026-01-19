 Sensex Down 324 Points, Nifty Slips 109 Points, Weak Global Cues Drag Markets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Down 324 Points, Nifty Slips 109 Points, Weak Global Cues Drag Markets

Sensex Down 324 Points, Nifty Slips 109 Points, Weak Global Cues Drag Markets

Indian stock markets ended lower as selling in heavyweight stocks and weak global cues hurt sentiment. The Sensex fell 324 points and the Nifty slipped below key levels. Mixed earnings, global uncertainty, and sectoral selling kept investors cautious through the session.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Indian stock markets ended lower as selling in heavyweight stocks and weak global cues. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed lower on Monday as selling pressure in heavyweight stocks and weak global signals pulled benchmarks down. Investors stayed cautious through the day, reacting to mixed corporate earnings and uncertain global developments.

At the end of the session, the Sensex fell 324.17 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 83,246.18. The Nifty declined 108.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, settling at 25,585.5.

Heavyweights Drag the Market

The fall in the benchmarks was mainly due to losses in select large-cap stocks. Shares of major companies such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank came under selling pressure after their quarterly results, making them the biggest drags on the market.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Aparna Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Step-Brother’s Wife Called ‘Family Destroyer’ By Husband On Instagram?
Who Is Aparna Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Step-Brother’s Wife Called ‘Family Destroyer’ By Husband On Instagram?
Haryana News: Several Schools In Ambala Receive Bomb Threats, Authorities On High Alert
Haryana News: Several Schools In Ambala Receive Bomb Threats, Authorities On High Alert
TRP Week 1 (2026): Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi & Naagin 7 Rule The Charts As YRKKH Sees A Major Fall
TRP Week 1 (2026): Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi & Naagin 7 Rule The Charts As YRKKH Sees A Major Fall
Hindustan Zinc Profit Jumps 46% To ₹3,916 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 28%
Hindustan Zinc Profit Jumps 46% To ₹3,916 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 28%
Read Also
Hindustan Zinc Profit Jumps 46% To ₹3,916 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 28%
article-image

Traders preferred to book profits, especially in stocks that had seen strong gains in recent weeks. This stock-specific selling kept the indices under pressure for most of the session.

Nifty Remains Weak Technically

From a technical point of view, the Nifty stayed weak throughout the day. The index remained below its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), showing that sellers were in control.

Market experts said immediate support for the Nifty is placed near 25,494, which was the day’s low. If the index breaks this level, it could slip further towards the 25,400–25,350 zone. On the upside, a strong recovery is possible only if the Nifty moves back above 25,600–25,700, analysts noted.

Read Also
ICICI Bank Shares Plunge 3.6% As Q3 Profit Dips 2.68% To ₹12,538 Crore, Highest Sensex Loser
article-image

Global Cues Add to Caution

Global markets also sent negative signals. Investor sentiment turned weak after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose taxes on several European countries. This came amid opposition from some European nations to his proposal to acquire Greenland, adding to global uncertainty and keeping markets on edge.

Sector Performance Mixed

Sector-wise, realty, oil & gas, and media stocks saw sharp selling. The Nifty Realty index fell nearly 2 per cent, while Nifty Oil & Gas declined 1.56 per cent. The Nifty Media index also ended lower, down 1.84 per cent.

Some buying was seen in defensive sectors. The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.67 per cent, supported by select consumer stocks, while the Nifty Auto index edged up 0.13 per cent.

Read Also
Reliance Shares Slide 3.37%, Q3 Profit Up Just 0.6% Despite 10% Revenue Growth
article-image

In the broader market, weakness continued. The Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.37 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap index fell 0.99 per cent, underperforming the main indices.

Outlook Remains Cautious

Analysts said markets may stay range-bound as the Q3 earnings season progresses. With global uncertainties and mixed corporate results, investors are likely to remain selective, leading to continued volatility in the near term.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Down 324 Points, Nifty Slips 109 Points, Weak Global Cues Drag Markets
Sensex Down 324 Points, Nifty Slips 109 Points, Weak Global Cues Drag Markets
Hindustan Zinc Profit Jumps 46% To ₹3,916 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 28%
Hindustan Zinc Profit Jumps 46% To ₹3,916 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 28%
Three Indian Entrepreneurs Launch LNK Energy With ₹10,000 Crore Investment, 6 GW Solar...
Three Indian Entrepreneurs Launch LNK Energy With ₹10,000 Crore Investment, 6 GW Solar...
WEF Slammed For Inviting Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi To Davos Amid Allegations Of Regime's Mass...
WEF Slammed For Inviting Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi To Davos Amid Allegations Of Regime's Mass...
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Reports Steady Profit Growth In Q3 FY26, Revenue Eases On Lease...
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Reports Steady Profit Growth In Q3 FY26, Revenue Eases On Lease...