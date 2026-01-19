Hindustan Zinc Profit Jumps 46% To ₹3,916 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 28%

File Image | Hindustan Zinc posted a strong Q3 FY26 performance, with consolidated net profit rising 46 percent YoY.

Mumbai: Hindustan Zinc Limited reported a 46.3 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,916 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, driven by strong operational performance and higher revenues. Consolidated revenue from operations increased 27.5 percent YoY to Rs 10,980 crore in Q3 FY26. Sequentially, profit rose sharply from Rs 2,649 crore in Q2, reflecting sustained momentum across the quarter.

Hindustan Zinc Reports Strong 3QFY26 Growth 📈 | Record Production & Sustainability Milestones | MCap 2,69,300.71 Cr



- 3QFY26 revenue: ₹10,980 crore, up 28% QoQ & 27% YoY

- 3QFY26 EBITDA: ₹6,087 crore, up 36% QoQ & 34% YoY

- 9MFY26 revenue: ₹27,300 crore, up 9% YoY

- 9MFY26… pic.twitter.com/379uI8YMEf — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 19, 2026

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 11,273 crore, compared with Rs 8,832 crore in Q3 FY25. Profit before tax climbed to Rs 5,230 crore from Rs 3,527 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 28.4 percent from Rs 8,549 crore in Q2 FY26, while net profit surged nearly 48 percent, underlining strong cost discipline and favourable operating leverage. Earnings per share (basic) improved to Rs 9.27, up from Rs 6.34 in the year-ago period.

Sequential growth during the quarter was supported by higher metal volumes and stable cost structures. Total expenses rose to Rs 6,068 crore in Q3 from Rs 5,245 crore in the preceding quarter, largely due to increased mining royalty and other operating costs. However, operating margins remained strong, with EBIT margin at 47 percent, compared with 42 percent in both Q2 FY26 and Q3 FY25, indicating improved operational efficiency.

The quarter also included exceptional items amounting to Rs 25 crore, primarily related to reversal of provisions and regulatory-related adjustments, which aided profitability. Finance costs declined sequentially to Rs 195 crore from Rs 259 crore in Q2, further supporting bottom-line growth.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Hindustan Zinc reported consolidated revenue of Rs 27,300 crore, up 9.2 percent from Rs 24,996 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the nine-month period increased 19.7 percent to Rs 8,799 crore, compared with Rs 7,350 crore a year earlier. The company maintained a strong balance sheet position, supported by healthy cash generation and consistent operating performance across quarters.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company. Figures are subject to statutory audit and regulatory review, and should not be construed as investment advice.